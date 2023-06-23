Hackers Threatening Global Energy Transition, EU Warns

The European Union (EU) is warning of cyber risks facing global energy transition and asks governments to be aware.

The EU has plans to boost its wind and solar power generation capacity by orders of magnitude in order to hit decarbonisation goals and capacity is heavily reliant on software and that software can be hacked.

“Cyber risks to renewable energy assets are extremely acute. Many of these generation facilities will be directly connected to a regional or national grid and most now rely on smart systems, allowing their owners and operators to manage them digitally – all of which creates cyber risk interfaces.” This is what law firm Fieldsfisher partner and cybersecurity specialist James Walsh told Oil Price back in 2021. Since then, things have not changed for the better.

“I am not sure I want to comment on how often we find holes in our system. But what I can say is that we have found holes in our system,” Henriette Borgund, an “ethical hacker” who works for Norwegian Hydro, told Reuters this week.

That wind parks and solar farms can be hacked was established years ago. But it seems that little can be done about it. And this means that energy security in a wind and solar-heavy grid has an additional layer of risk. Especially with war on Europe’s doorstep. And especially with a war involving Russia, which has something of a reputation in cyberwarfare.

“As cyberattacks against the energy sector increase in both frequency and destructiveness, renewables are likely to become a regular target. To build up their defenses, energy companies banking on renewables will have to face the reality of their vulnerabilities and acknowledge the importance of investing in cyber defence.” This is according to two experts from the energy security section of NATO’s Emerging Security Challenges Division.