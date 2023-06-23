Federal Govt, States, LGAs Share N786.161bn FAAC Revenue

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has approved the sharing of a total sum of N786.161 billion to the three tiers of government as revenue accruals into the federation account from May, 2023.

The amount includes gross statutory revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), electronic money transfer levy and exchange rate differential.

From the gross revenue, the federal government received N301.889 billion, 36 states received N265.875 billion, the 774 local government areas got N195.541 billion, while the oil producing states received N22.855 billion as 13 per cent derivation.

The gross statutory revenue of N701.787 billion received for the month was higher than the sum of N497.463 billion received in the previous month of April, 2023.

From that amount, the sum of N26.831 billion was allocated for cost of collection and a total sum of N155.411 billion for transfers and refunds.

The remaining balance of N519.545 billion was distributed as follows: federal government was allocated the sum of N261.686 billion, states got N132.731 billion, LGAs got N102.330 billion, and oil derivation gulp N22.798 billion.