Hajj: 272 Kwara Pilgrims Return Home

A total of 272 pilgrims from Kwara who perfomed this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia returned to Nigeria on Wednesday.

The pilgrims departed Jeddah International Airport at about 8:30pm on Tuesday and arrived Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos midnight Tuesday and subsequently airlifted from Lagos to Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Wednesday by Air Peace airline. They arrived Ilorin International Airport at 9:53am.

Amongst the dignitaries who arrived with other pilgrims are the chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Salihu, former secretary to the state government, Prof Mamman Jibril and the zonal coordinator, National Hajj Commision of Nigeria (NAHCON) for Kwara, Ondo and Ekiti States, Alh Jibir Fijabi.

Some of the pilgrims including the chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheik Mohammed Salihu, thanked God for granting them a successful hajj operation and for ensuring their safe return to Nigeria.

They expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the members of the state pilgrims board and government’s delegation while in the holy land.