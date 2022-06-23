The first flight for Kebbi State intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj will depart the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, today (Thursday), LEADERSHIP Newspaper, authoritatively gathered.

Alhaji Haruna Abubakar Mai tandu, chairman, Kebbi state Pilgrims Welfare Agency, who disclosed this to our correspondent said, “the maiden flight will take off on June 23, 2022.

“2,128 intending pilgrims will be airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj. No pregnant women will be allowed to board the plane as all female pilgrims have been screened and tested for pregnancy.

“Part of the safety measures taken to protect pilgrims and officials of the agency include the issuance of yellow card to each pilgrim across the genders, which is the evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. Otherwise, no pilgrim will be allow to travel.”

Haruna stressed that habitable accommodation had been secured for all the pilgrims including transport arrangements from Jeddah Airport to Mecca city and other places designated for Hajj rituals.

He urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria while in the holy land and exhibit good morals, keep off crimes and other social vices.