About three persons have been killed at Bakiyawa village in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State when some suspected gunmen to be terrorists invaded the community.

A credible source disclosed that another person from the village was equally shot in the leg while a married woman named Hawawu Yusuf of Ungwan Makera was also kidnapped by the attackers.

According to the source who is a resident of the community, the attackers stormed the village around 4:00pm on Monday, riding on motorcycles and they successfully carried out their attacks for about 30 minutes inside the community.

He, therefore, named those killed in the attack as Aminu Abdulwahab, Musa Abubakar and Sadiq Lawal.

The source explained: “Lately we have been witnessing series of bandits attack in our area. Exactly one week ago around 2.30 pm, bandits attacked our community and kidnapped six persons. The victims are still in the forest as none of them has been released.

“On Sunday too, one of the youths in the community was also kidnapped and he’s yet to be released. Yesterday, Monday between 4 to 4:30 pm, the hoodlums stormed the community again and killed three of our people.”

He further observed that community efforts in conjunction with the vigilantes stopped the attackers from causing more harm that late at night. He said, “they now prefer to attack in the afternoon knowing that a lot of people would have gone to the farm, market to seek for their daily bread.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah said he had yet to receive any report on the attack.