While the umbrella body of Nigerian university lecturers, ASUU continues to shut down the nation’s varsities for months, Bauchi State University Gadau, (BASUG) chapter of the union grapples to end impunity as the National Industrial Court sitting in Gombe sacked the leaders of the chapter after they continue to hold firm grip to their offices while their constitutionally allowed two years tenure expired long ago.

Dr Ibrahim Danjuma of BASUG had in suit no NICN/Bau/05/2022 joined the national president of ASUU, Prof Emanuel Osodeke, Bauchi zonal coordinator of ASUU, Prof Lawan Abubakar; BASUG ASUU chairman, Dr Yusuf Musa Yahaya; BASUG ASUU Excos and chapter’s electoral committee challenging them for meddling into the electoral process of BASUG chapter of the union; continues to stay in office of leaders of the chapter as well as jettisoning of their mandate to conduct an election for the chapter as assigned in congress.

Justice Mustapha Tijjani in a judgement delivered on 16th June 2022 ordered that the Dr Yusuf Musa Yahaya-led BASUG ASUU executive leave office “on or before 16th August 2022.”

The judge further directed the electoral committee to continue with the process of electing a new set of leaders for the union.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP gathered that the electoral committee abandoned its assignment barely 24hrs before the slated election day. It was alleged that the committee shied away from its assigned chores following interference of the national leadership of ASUU which is apologetic to Dr Yahaya’s crew.

Justice Tijjani restrained ASUU National President Professor Emanuel Osodeke and Bauchi Zone Coordinator of ASUU Professor Lawan Abubakar from further recognising Dr Yahaya and other executive council members as official leaders of ASUU at BASUG.

He warned the national leadership of ASUU to not interfere with the electoral process of the union at BASUG.