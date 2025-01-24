The executive chairman of Yobe State Pilgrims’ Commission, Alhaji Mai Aliyu, has announced the final comprehensive Hajj package for 2025 as N8,327,125.59, with a payment deadline of January 31, 2025.

Speaking to Journalists during a press conference in Damaturu, they stated that the fare was approved and announced by the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

He urged all intending pilgrims who have deposited N8 million or less to complete the balance before the stipulated deadline.

He stated, „All payments for the Hajj exercise must be completed before the January 31 deadline to enable the commission to finalise the list of intending pilgrims and remit the required funds to NAHCON“, said Aliyu.

He also assured intending pilgrims that they would receive $500 as a Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and expressed confidence that the 2025 Hajj would surpass the 2024 exercise regarding arrangements.

He said that the accommodations in Makkah and catering services have been reviewed and improved to enhance pilgrims‘ comfort.

Alhaji Mai Aliyu further emphasised that only pilgrims who have completed their payments will have their documentation and visa processing carried out.

According to him, the commission has commenced negotiations with service providers in Saudi Arabia to ensure quality feeding arrangements during the pilgrimage.

The chairman encouraged all intending pilgrims to meet the payment deadline to avoid complications in processing their Hajj arrangements.

Mai Aliyu commended the Yobe State Government, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni, for its unwavering support towards the success of Hajj operations in the state.