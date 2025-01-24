Sunday Marshall Katung, the senator representing Kaduna South in the National Assembly, will attend the 2025 Khituk Gwong Cultural Festival in Fadan Kagoma.

The Gwong Traditional Council organised the cultural event in collaboration with the Gwong Development Association (GDA).

The theme, “Gwong Heritage: Embracing Our Roots, Inspiring Our Future”, the festival is scheduled for March 1, 2025, in Gwong Chiefdom, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Katung graciously accepted the invitation to the event following a letter addressed to him by the planning committee.

Meanwhile, the council has also expressed appreciation for the Senator’s contributions to the growth and development of Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, and Nigeria.

The event is set to feature a host of dignitaries, including the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, as the Special Guest of Honour, and Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who will serve as the Mother of the Day.

Other notable guests include retired Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, who will chair the occasion; General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, as a Distinguished Guest of Honour; retired General TY Danjuma, former Minister of Defence, as Special Guest of Honour; and Hon Daniel Amos, representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Khituk Gwong Cultural Festival is a significant event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Gwong people, fosters unity, and inspires future generations.