The future composition of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Board is set to become clearer following this weekend’s polls, which will determine the six zonal representatives today, September 27.

Advertisement

During the tenure of outgoing President Mr. Samuel Ocheho, the HFN has been among the few sporting federations to make a significant impact, despite facing challenges due to a lack of government funding.

The elections for the sixteen-member Board of the new HFN commenced earlier this month with the positions for Technical and Players’ representatives.

Advertisement

These elections took place at the Velodrome in Package A of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, and adhered strictly to the HFN’s rules and regulations, as well as the guidelines set forth by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Former international head coach of the FRSC Safety Shooters and Safety Babes, Bala Mohammed, successfully retained his position on the Board as Technical representative, defeating Kogi-based IHF/CHAB Referee Moses Balogun with a decisive score of 53 to 17.

This resounding victory suggests a shift in support within the federation, as Bala is a close ally of Jinrin Saidu, who is vying for the Presidency after narrowly losing the last election to Mr. Ocheho by just one vote.

In the election for the position of Players’ representative, Talle Dada Aliyu from Niger United Handball Club of Minna scored a landslide victory, securing 27 votes against incumbent Joseph Update of NSCDC De Defenders HC, who received a mere 8 votes.

It is noteworthy that Udale’s election as Players’ representative four years ago was fiercely contested and was later annulled by an Abuja High Court.

Although Mr. Sam Ocheho is not contesting in these elections, it is believed that he is supporting another candidate for the Presidency, rather than Mallam Jibrin.