The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) returns this weekend and into next midweek with Matchday 6 which will throw up mouthwatering encounters involving the big guns, the undefeated sides, the new boys and the strugglers.

Advertisement

Enyimba have already began the season on a brilliant note – five matches played and undefeated so far (W3 D2). The other unbeaten side in the top division at the moment are Rivers United who were involved in the CAF Champions League last weekend and have played four league matches – winning two of those.

The champions, Remo Stars, enjoyed a commanding performance in the Champions League against Comoros Island’s US Zilimadjou last Sunday cruising to a 4-0 win at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta in what looks an assured passage into the next round that would have South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns waiting for them. But before then, the NPFL titleholders will be back in action for a tricky trip to Abia Warriors on Independence Day.

Advertisement

Enyimba and champions Remo Stars are up for games with potential for them to drop all points considering the quality of their opponents in Ikorodu City and Abia Warriors respectively. There is also Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) who just notched up their first win of the campaign after five matches and will have to face Warri Wolves.

The champions have had it so good in their head-to-head meetings with Warriors since their promotion to the topflight in 2017. The Sky Blue Stars have only suffered just one defeat in eight NPFL meetings with Abia Warriors (W5 D2 L1). Last season, on their way to winning their first title, Daniel Ogunmodede’s men did the double over Warriors including winning 2-0 in this same corresponding fixture with Jide Fatokun and Ismaila Sodiq scoring the goals.

Off-the-pitch, 3SC have carried quite some reforms but the results are not yet reflecting on the board though they got a respite with a 2-1 win over new boys Kun Khalifat FC to get their first win of the season. Warri Wolves would offer a different kind of opposition on Sunday at the Southern Delta University Stadium in Ozoro. The Seasiders have a very good home record in the NPFL against Shooting Stars in their last eight meetings (W7 D1). It does not look good for 3SC as they have struggled so far for form in their opening five matches (W1 D2 L2).