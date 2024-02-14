The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the hardship in the country has become unbearable.

The BoT further said it is distressing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has no concrete and coherent policy, measures and steps to address the deplorable situation which has become an existential threat.

The PDP BoT, regarded as the conscience of the former ruling party, stated this after its 76th meeting yesterday in Abuja which assessed the state of affairs of the country and the party.

The meeting, presided by PDP BoT chairman and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said

According to the communique issued at the end of the meeting, “The BoT expresses deep concerns over the biting economic hardship, high cost of essential life-enhancing commodities and alarming food scarcity in the country occasioned by the ill-implemented policies of the APC administration and which are already causing restiveness and agitations in various parts of the country.

“The BoT is alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the country as evident in the rising cases of mass killings, banditry, kidnap for ransom and acts of terrorism by assailants who are emboldened by the manifest laidback attitude of the APC administration to issues of security, especially in the last nine months.

“The BoT is appalled by the monumental corruption and unbridled treasury-looting in the APC administration especially the looting of billions of Naira meant for palliatives for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the fall of the Naira to an abysmal N1,500 to the Dollar, incessant increase in the pump price of fuel which now sells for over N700 per liter with long queues in various parts of the country.

“These have attendant negative consequences as evident in the nearly 30% inflation rate, 41% unemployment rate and alarming 46% poverty rate where up to 130 million citizens have sunk deeper into multi-dimensional poverty in the last nine months.”

The BoT further said it is disturbed that the catastrophic economic and security situation in the country have left Nigerians hopeless, despondent, and angry, adding that the situation constitutes a present and immediate threat to the survival of the country as hardworking young Nigerians, professionals in critical fields as well as major multinational companies are now leaving the country in droves.

The body noted “distress that there are no concrete and coherent policy, measures and steps by the APC administration to address these existential threats which have put the country in a precarious situation.”

The BoT further called on President Bola Tinubu to know that the situation in the country has become unbearable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. President should immediately address the issues of corruption in his administration, worsening insecurity in the country, continuous fall in the value of the Naira, high fuel price, unbearable food scarcity and unemployment in the country.”

The BoT however said despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined in its commitment to working for the wellbeing of Nigerians and defending their interest at all times.

“In this regard, the BoT as the Conscience of the Party charges all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP across the country to remain united and focused as the Party further repositions for the task ahead.

“In the bid to further strengthen itself, the BoT has confirmed His Excellency, Senator Adolphus Wabara as its Chairman and His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi as Secretary in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”