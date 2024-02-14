The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Kenneth Udeze as the national chairman of Action Alliance (AA), following the January 26, 2024 Appeal Court judgement that settled the party’s lingering leadership tussle.

Udeze said this after he met the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu for the first since the Appeal Court ruling.

He said the electoral body has replaced Rufai Omoaje with him as AA’s national chairman.

At the meeting, Udeze said he briefed the INEC chairman about AA’s plans, including the Edo State governorship primary scheduled for February 24.

He said the meeting was to ensure compliance with the Appeal Court judgement and unite party members.

Udeze, accompanied by party officials, said AA is ready to wrestle power from PDP in Edo in November.

He advised party members to respect the party constitution and recognize his leadership.

He commended INEC for complying with the court judgement, dismissing the leadership tussle as a distraction.

Udueze said that INEC had already changed all the documents as regards to AA leadership to reflect the judgement.