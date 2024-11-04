To cushion the effects of the prevailing socio-economic hardship facing the rural women, the Akwa Ibom State lawmaker representing Eket/Onna/Esit-Eket/Ibeno federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, has embarked on phase three of his comprehensive empowerment and capacity-building programme, targeting over 100 rural women.

Phase three of the empowerment programme, which is done in collaboration with the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), was flagged -off during a ceremony held at the Federal Constituency Office, RCC Road, Eket, with practical training in fish and snail farming.

According to Hon. Etteh, who declared open the empowerment programme, the training is expected to equip the women with essential skills in sustainable farming practices, empowering them to contribute significantly to food security while providing avenues for economic empowerment.

Represented by a former Ibeno chapter chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ekoakwaha Etteh, the federal lawmaker said: “The empowerment training on fish and snail farming was chosen for the low entry barriers and high nutritional value of fish and snails.

And much more, it was chosen because it aligns with Governor Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E Agenda in boosting local agricultural productivity and fostering self-reliance among women in rural communities.”

While emphasizing the importance of supporting women in agriculture to promote food security and economic independence, Hon. Etteh noted that empowering women means empowering generations.

Addressing the participants, the representative of the NNMDA, Mrs. Effa Adebola, explained that the training covers technical aspects of fish and snail farming, such as breeding, feeding, pest control, and harvesting.

“Participants will also receive guidance on the medicinal and nutritional benefits of these practices, which is in line with the Agency’s expertise in natural food sources for health,” she stressed.

In his remarks, the Liaison Officer for the Federal Constituency, Engr. Samuel Ukwat assured that “as phase three of the training progresses, Hon. Etteh remains dedicated to ensuring that the empowerment journey for these women extends beyond training and translates into long-term economic benefits.”

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Obonganwan Grace Oduok, the special assistant (SA) to Governor Umo Eno on Trade, commended the lawmaker for including women in his empowerment scheme and expressed optimism about the positive multiplier effects the training would have on households’ income and local food supply.