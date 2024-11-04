The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, led members of the state’s Executive Council (EXCO), religious and political leaders, and other stakeholders to a thanksgiving service to mark the end of his 8-year stint as governor. He acknowledged God and the people of the State for the government’s successes and achievements over the last eight years.

He was joined by his wife, Betsy, Deputy Governor Engr. Marvelous Omobayo Godwin, the Edo State House of Assembly speaker, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Osaigbovo Iyoha; candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and his wife, Ifeyinwa, among others.

Thanksgiving was celebrated alongside the dedication of the newly renovated Interdenominational Government House Chapel in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Others present include the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State Chapter, Apostle Irekpono Omoike; Catholic Archbishop of Benin, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze; Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Edo State chapter, Pastor Mrs. Margaret Agbonifo; General Overseer of the Habitation Church of God and former Chairman of NLC, Edo State chapter, Rev Olu Aderibigbe and the General Overseer of Covenant Church of God, Felix Omibude, amongst others.

Obaseki thanked the people of the State for their love and support of his administration over the last eight years. He said his government has addressed the diverse needs of the Edo people of the State and worked tirelessly to leave an enduring impact across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, the economy, infrastructure, and agriculture.

He said, “As we gather here to dedicate the Government House Chapel to God and celebrate the thanksgiving service to mark the close of my term, I am deeply reminded of the many ways God has held us together.

“How he has upheld our vision and helped us accomplish the monumental task he set before us. Over the past 8 years, my administration has addressed diverse needs, improved lives, and service delivery to the Edo people.

“We have worked tirelessly to leave an enduring impact across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, economic empowerment and many others.”

Obaseki continued: “Today is a day of thanksgiving as God has been our source of strength, guided us through every challenge, and given us victory in all our adversity. The renovation of this chapel draws from my deep inspiration and inspiration from many others.

“I stand before you today as governor and conscious of our divine responsibility to honour God in every area of our lives and governance.

“This chapel stands as a physical symbol of that commitment, a commitment to build a State on a foundation of faith, unity and reverence for God Almighty. I hope and pray that this Chapel will serve as a place where future leaders will seek the face of God and solace just as we have done.”

Acknowledging the church and religious leaders in the State for their support over the last eight years, the governor stated, “I want to recognise our clergy for their steadfastness, moral support, and spiritual encouragement, which helped us during our dark hours. As we dedicate this chapel to God today, may it serve as a reminder of his faithfulness, love, and unending support for Edo State.

“Let this chapel be a place where leaders are grounded, prayers for our people are lifted and where the vision for a brighter and prosperous future for every Edo citizen is birthed and nurtured.”

He further charged, “We must continue to have faith. As my tenure ends, I urge everyone to carry this vision of a State rooted in love, faith, and respect for one another. Let this place serve as a daily reminder of the divine calling upon our lives and inspire us to serve our community with passion and unwavering commitment.”

“May this Chapel be a house of prayers for Edo State? May this be a sanctuary for future leaders of Edo State who will come to seek God’s guidance,” the governor prayed.