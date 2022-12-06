The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted the public of the possibility of some northern cities experiencing dust haze which can affect horizontal visibility adversely and may lead to cancellation of flight operations in the North.

The agency identified Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, and Jigawa as the States that are prone to this haze weather in the next few days.

NiMet also said there were high prospects of thick hazy dust, which would result in poor horizontal visibility of about 1000 meters in the identified northern States, while other northern states are expected to report a moderate dust haze which will lead to poor visibility of about 2-5 kilometres.

NiMet said the weather condition is expected to persist for the next three days, adding that the maximum day-time temperature is expected to fall as a result of the plume of dust coming into the country.

The general manager in charge of public relations, NiMet, Muntari Ibrahim, in a statement explained that weather reports monitored indicated that: “Stations in Niger (Maradi, Goure, Maine-Soroa, Agadez, Zinder and 61091) and Chad (Faya-Largeau) have reported dust-haze with poor horizontal visibility.

“Strong winds at 800m are expected to transport the dust to the country (Nigeria), particularly the north and north-central regions, in the next few hours.

“Satellite images obtained indicate that in the next 24 hours, there are high prospects of thick dust haze (poor horizontal visibility, 1000m) over Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, and Jigawa; while other northern states are expected to report moderate dust haze (visibility of 2–5km).

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of this, members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.”