Morocco stunned Spain with a penalty shootout win to reach the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals after playing to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Spain dominated possession in the first half but could not find a way past a resolute Morocco defence.

The best chance of the half came when Morocco defender, Nayef Aguerd, headed over from close range.

The 2010 World Cup champions remained dominant but could not find a breakthrough inside 90 minutes, sending the game to extra time. Morocco enjoyed the better chances as they squandered a pair of one-on-one and, with the scores still level, a penalty shootout was required.

The times were divided in experience — it was Morocco’s first shootout at a World Cup finals and Spain’s fifth — but the North African side claimed a 3-0 victory on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, where they face the winner of Portugal and Switzerland, who play later on Tuesday.