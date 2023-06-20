Tuesday, June 20, 2023
HDAN Condemns Kano Govt Demolition Spree

by Jonathan Nda-Isaiah
4 hours ago
in News
Kano
Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has expressed worries over the ongoing demolition of buildings and structures in Kano State in the last two weeks.

The pioneer housing advocacy organisation in  Africa therefore urged Governor Abba Yusuf to refrain from demolition of buildings and structures in the state.

The governor had pulled down structures worth N126 billion in the last two weeks.

The secretary to the Kano State government, Abdullahi Baffa, had declared that the administration would reclaim all government properties within and outside Kano that the former administration sold.

But, the executive director of HDAN, Festus Adebayo said the demolition exercise has become a sort of distraction because of the negative flakes it is drawing to the governor.

Adebayo who stated this in a statement he personally signed, said rather than attract legal issues, the governor should face governance by doing more in addressing the challenges confronting the people.

