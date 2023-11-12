Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Sunday, described the death of Alh. Usman Baba Patigi (Samanja) as the end of a great era in the Nigerian comedy industry, especially in northern Nigeria.

The governor said this in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP.

AbdulRazaq said Samanja, 81, who was a Prince of Patigi in Kwara State, will be remembered as a pathfinder in what has become known as the Kannywood in the Nigerian movie industry.

“He was a colossus who bestrode the entertainment industry for decades. He will be missed for his great impacts while his legacies live on,” he added.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Samanja, the people of Patigi and the royal family, as well as millions of his fans, old and young, across the country, particularly northern Nigeria.

AbdulRazaq prayed God to ease the account of the late actor and admit him into al-jannah Firdaus.

He also asked God to look after the family of Samanja and comfort everyone who mourns him.