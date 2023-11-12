The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ahmed Ododo, is currently leading other candidates as the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has officially announced the November 11 governorship election results from 18 out of 21 local government areas of Kogi State on Sunday.

The LGAs where election results had been collated and declared included Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ofu, Okehi, Okene, Olamaboro, Omala, Yagba East and Yagba West, while the results from only one ward in Ogori Magongo LGA was received and announced.

From the 18 LGA results already declared so far, Ododo is leading with 417,166 votes, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Murtala Ajaka, was trailing far behind with 208,503 votes, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, is distantly behind with 41,925 votes.

The APC candidate won in 11 LGAs out of the 18 declared so far, namely; Adavi, Ajaokuta, Bassa, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ogori Magongo, Okehi Okene, and Yagba West, while the SDP candidate won in Ankpa, Idah, Dekina, Ofu, Olamaboro and Omala LGAs, with ADC candidate Leke Abejide winning one LGA – Yagba East – so far.

It is expected that the outstanding results from Ibaji, Lokoja and Igalamela-Odolu local government areas of the State will be announced once the collation centre reconvene by 4pm for the conclusion of the exercise on Sunday.