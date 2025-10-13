President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of renowned evangelist, Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as a true servant of God and humanity whose life was marked by faith, compassion, and commitment to national unity.

In a statement personally signed by him on Monday, Tinubu said the late Ukpai was “not just another preacher, but one of God’s generals, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.”

Dr Ukpai, founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association and a key pioneer of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), passed away at the age of 80.

The President noted that the celebrated evangelist was among those who spearheaded the revival movement that swept across Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s, recalling major crusades that defined his ministry and drew millions to the faith.

“I recall his Greater Ibadan for Christ Crusade in 1982 and the Greater Lagos for Christ Crusade in 1985 — two phenomenal events in both proportion and impact,” Tinubu said. “He was a firebrand and a bridge-builder whose mission was to unite the Christian fold, strengthen faith across divides, and promote peace and harmony in the nation.”

The President extolled Dr Ukpai’s humanitarian works, noting that beyond the pulpit, he established numerous charities, schools, and hospitals to uplift the poor and underprivileged.

“Dr Ukpai was not only a preacher of the Word but a doer of good works,” Tinubu added. “He built men and bridges, linking faiths, people, tongues, and tribes. He has fulfilled his divine mission and has gone to be with the Lord. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the President urged them to find comfort in the legacy he left behind — a legacy of faith, service, and love for humanity.

“I extend my condolences to his wife, Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, their children, and the entire Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association. May they find solace in knowing that he lived a life worthy of emulation,” he said.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will grant the late evangelist eternal rest and give his family, the Christian community, and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Dr Uma Ukpai was a vessel chosen by God to touch lives and shape souls. His impact will be felt for generations,” the President concluded.