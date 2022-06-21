Leading health care services provider, EHA Clinics Kano, has advocated for access to affordable quality health care in Nigeria, and across the African continent.

The call was made during a press conference in Abuja yesterday, by the chief executive officer, EHA Clinics Kano, Adam Thompson to brief the media about the clinic, Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care. Awarded to it by Joint Commission International (JCI), in recognition of its commitment to quality primary healthcare delivery in Nigeria, and continuous compliance with internationally-recognized standards

Thompson said; “We are the first primary healthcare clinic in Subsaharan Africa to be accredited by JCI for ambulatory care. We are proud to be transforming healthcare and setting the pace for primary healthcare standards in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“in 2015, a study showed that there were a million neonatal deaths of people that had access to essential health services. The core reason was poor care and lack of quality standards, so they had access to care but just didn’t have access to quality care.

“As a leading primary healthcare provider in Nigeria, our goal is to influence the private and public sectors to embrace the idea that the minimum standard of care should comprise of access, affordability, and quality. “He stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Practice and Quality Assurance Manager EHA Clinics Kano, Nada Hadiar, said; “We underwent a rigorous on-site survey, during which, a team of Joint Commission International expert surveyors evaluated compliance with ambulatory care standards related to a variety of areas, including the International Patient Safety Goals, patient assessment and care, anesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention, and control, information management, amongst others.”

“This prestigious accreditation supports our core values of quality and patient-centered care.

Our patients can be assured of our commitment to progressive quality improvement.” She added.

EHA Clinics is a world-class integrated health care service provider with locations in Kano and Abuja, focused on improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, and bridging the gap between patients and healthcare services, with the latest healthcare technologies, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, who provide a unique range of patient-centered services.