In response to the declining healthcare sector, Nigeria-based WellaHealth, a technology-driven healthcare startup, has deployed cutting-edge health solutions that leverage medical facilities, HMO resources, and digital technologies to change how Nigerians access quality healthcare services.

Topping the chart for undiagnosed diabetes and accounting for most global malaria mortality, Africa is faced with significant public health challenges. In Nigeria, with over 200 million people, the health sector is vastly underfunded, with public spending of about four per cent of the nation’s GDP on healthcare, leaving over 97 per cent of Nigerians without health insurance and forcing households to pay out-of-pocket for around 72 per cent of their health expenses.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, the CEO, WellaHealth, Dr. Ikpeme Neto, averred that the Nigerian healthcare system is in desperate need of change, hence the reason why the startup has rapidly expanded coverage and scope of medical services, launching enhanced WellaHealth 2.0 and acquiring the online health platform, Wellvis, in 2022 to strengthen its telemedicine capabilities to ensure fast, quality, and affordable medical services.

Its commitment to innovation and bringing quality medical care closer to the people has recently achieved landmark recognition by featuring at Times Square and being named by the Norrsken Foundation as one of the 100 most impactful global startups driving positive change, Neto revealed.

At the moment, countries in sub-Saharan Africa have the lowest patient-to-doctor ratio in the world, with 0.23 doctors for every 10,000 people, compared to 84.2 doctors in the most developed countries.

The CEO disclosed that starting with malaria coverage, WellaHealth has expanded to cover consultation for other common illnesses and infections and now chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, adding that users can get all these and even diet plans for as low as N800 per month at their nearest pharmacy.

Over the last few years, WellaHealth has been selected for the $100,000 PandemicTech Innovation Fellowship, joined the Catalyst Fund backed by UK Aid and JPMorgan Chase, marked World Stroke Day with free blood pressure tests for over 100,000 Nigerians across its 600 partner pharmacies, partnered with Verve to provide quality and affordable healthcare access to Verve cardholders, partnered with state governments to expand operations across Nigeria, partnered with Stanbic IBTC to include WellaHealth insurance subscription functionality to the Stanbic IBTC @ease module, partnered with Piggyvest for its CSR to provide malaria health cover to Nigerians, and was subsequently shortlisted for Google’s $4 million Black Founders Fund (BFF).

WellaHealth is poised to ensure easy access to high-quality healthcare, reduce the need for self-medication, and eliminate massive out-of-pocket health expenses for the over 97 per cent of Nigerians not covered by formal health plans.

Looking to the future, WellaHealth is developing an enhanced Partnership for Good Initiative with companies seeking to deploy health plans for their customers and communities and putting together a Holiday Giving Initiative, offering people the avenue to cover the health benefits of others.