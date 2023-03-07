Veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, has died.

The Ekiti State-born actor, who rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s for his notorious antagonistic character of a dreaded ‘Fadeyi Olori’, died on Tuesday evening after a long battle with kidney-related ailment. He wad aged 66.

The Yoruba movie icon had last month, through his son on an Instagram live session with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, begged Nigerians for help after the actor was served a six-month eviction notice over unpaid rent.

Subsequently, a UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, donated N3million for Arowosafe’s treatment and other outstanding bills.

Fadeyi Oloro was born on September 15, 1957 in Igbara Odo, present-day Ekiti State, and became a household name during the cinematic era for his antagonistic roles in Yoruba movies accompanied by his ever-vibrant recitation of chants and incantations.