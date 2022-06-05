Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance have promised to continue to democratise insurance products and services in the country.

This is just as the two firms clock one year in the current month, after officially opened for business in June 2021.

In the last one year though, Heirs Life has rolled out various products via a digitalised distribution network; registered as one of the few companies providing the pension-regulated Annuity to the Lagos state government, as well as serving thousands of other retirees from the private and public sectors nationwide, even as they have extensive agency distribution network across the country.

Speaking on this development, the MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, promised that the team is not relenting in the pursuit of its promises.

“We promised that we would partner with our regulators to achieve the vision of democratising insurance, transforming lives and the sector. We are relentless in this pursuit, and we are pleased to share that many more milestones will be achieved this year with the flawless execution of a rapid expansion plan,” he said.

Similarly, Heirs Insurance Limited cemented its place as one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in the country within the period under review as it achieved its revenue target, a testament to gaining the trust of publicly listed and private companies nationwide.

While it developed gender-diverse insurance products to meet the needs of all customers, it has also simplified the claims process to enable customers file claims within five minutes.

Commenting on the company’s aggressive footprint across the industry, MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance Limited, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche said: “we surpassed our financial expectations bringing value to our customers and shareholders, proving that indeed the Nigerian insurance industry has a lot of untapped potential.

“We appreciate our clients for the trust placed in us, the dedication of our employees and the support of our Group, Heirs Holdings. We are excited about the next phase of our ambitious journey.”

Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life are both subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment company with a portfolio spanning 20 African countries and three continents.