Lafarge Africa Plc has rewarded its performing trade partners for excellent performance in the year 2021.

This is in a bid to celebrate high performers and support the business growth of its trade partners.

The Customer Awards ceremony, which was held in Lagos recently, was an opportunity for the company to appreciate its customers who had consistently demonstrated high volumes across the four regions of the country.

The 2022 awards are significant and mark another milestone in the history of the company as it was the first time the company celebrated key customers from its Ready Mix Operations and Mortar operations.

Speaking at the event, country CEO, Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, appreciated the dealers for their immense contribution to the growth and success of the company in the previous year.

“Last year was remarkable for the company, sales increased significantly as market demand remains strong with about 90 per cent of cement sold and utilised by individual home builders, with some growth in infrastructure projects. This feat would not have been possible without the efforts of you valued men and women here seated,” he said.

According to him, “we will continue to support and stand with you in every way. We ask that you work together with us as committed partners while counting on your support to achieve our desire for customer alignment, market expansion and the synergy of our processes for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

The commercial director, Lafarge Africa, Gbenga Onimowo, commended the distributors for the effective delivery of the company’s products to the end users.

“To further strengthen our commitment to always meeting the demands of our esteemed partners, we have reinforced our distribution strategy for effective market coverage and we encourage you to strive even higher to meet the business goals of the company,” he said.

One of the key highlights of the event was the re-launch of Lafarge’s retail app ‘Clickit’ which helps the customer to place and manage orders, track performance, view balances, obtain credits and so much more.

Also unveiled was a new WhatsApp messaging platform, ‘REAL’ which offers real-time customer complaint resolution and on-time support service to the customer. REAL enables seamless two-way communication between the customer and the building solutions company through the chat interface.

The star prize for the National Volume Champion was a 2022 Lexus LX570, while the first and second National Volume Runners-Ups, both received a Toyota Land Cruiser. Also, the Regional Champions across the 4 regions of the country were presented with Hyundai Santa-Fe cars. Other non-volume related awards were also presented.

In addition to trade customers, the company’s key account customers were also rewarded for volume recognition and value adding in the category.

The winners all expressed their appreciation for the awards and prizes received. They reaffirmed their satisfaction with the support they receive from Lafarge Africa and stated their commitment to continue to work to deliver maximum results for the company.