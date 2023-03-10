Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah, has said that Nigeria requires innovative strategies to nip in the bud the worsening situation that makes Nigerians go to bed hungry.

Bishop Kukah made the observation when he received a delegation from the Institute for Agricultural Research of the Ahmadu Bello University, IAR-ABU, Zaria, led by the assistant director (Research). Prof. Bitrus Tarfa.

The delegates were in Sokoto on advocacy visit to the Bishop about TELA Maize variety which the institute has developed and set to commercialize.

Kukah said, “We are a nation where hunger is prevalent and our choices of what to eat or not to eat is limited. It is good to have food available for the people let them decide if they want to eat it or not.

“Science can be a source of good or bad. Be transparent in your research as much as possible so that people can have information to make informed choices.

“So long as the varieties you are developing and releasing is approved by the government and people’s right to make choices is respected, we are happy to spread the good news.”

Earlier, IAR assistant director, Research, Prof. Bitrus Tarfa, said the new variety called TELA Maize will ensure farmers get bumper harvest and spend less money on procuring and using insecticides/pesticides which are harmful to their health.