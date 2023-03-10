Kaduna State chapter of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the immediate release of former commissioner of Information and its deputy director media, PDP state campaign committee, Hon. Saidu Adamu and other two members.

In a terse statement issued by the party’s state secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu Wusono and made available to journalists on Thursday, PDP condemned in strong term the arrest of its members few days to the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The statement titled: “Arrest of our leaders and members by the security agents a few days to the (postponed) governorship election” read: “We wish to bring to the attention of the country and the world to the spate of arrests against our members by the security agencies in Kaduna State.

“The deputy director media of the state PDP campaign committee, Hon Saidu Adamu, was been arrested yesterday at his residence and is currently in detention at the DSS facility in Kaduna state.

“We also wish to alert that two of our ward executives from Kabala, Kaduna North, namely El Abbass Mohammed and Talib Mohammed Lawal have also been arrested. They are also held in detention.

“We are a law abiding party that believes in peaceful elections. We urge the governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, the APC and the security agencies to respect and honour the peace accord that was signed. We condemn the intimidation and harassment of our members.

“We demand their immediate release now,” Wusono said.

In a swift reaction, the state publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salisu Tanko Wusono, said: “We are not behind PDP members’ arrest. But what I know is nobody is above the law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If I commit an offence, the security agencies will come after me.”