BACKGROUND

Hanatu Enwemadu is a mother, a homemaker, lawyer, social entrepreneur and the founder, “A Mother’s Love Initiative’’. She runs a campaign against ‘The Hurried Child Syndrome’ from an African perspective but with focus on the Nigerian child under the umbrella of ‘A Mother’s Love Initiative’. Her foundation also focuses on the overall psycho-social well-being of the African child. She constantly speaks on the importance of understanding children from different stages, early childhood through adolescence to early adulthood.

She also organises and co-facilitates coaching programmes that focuses on group discussions and counselling sessions for children and their parents.

EDUCATION

I completed my early education at the famous Shehu Garba Primary School, Maiduguri, and attended Federal Government College Maiduguri, Nigeria for my secondary education. I trained and graduated from the Faculty of Law, University of Maiduguri in Borno State.

MENTOR

My mentor is Dr..Omafuwe Ruth Goma, a psychologist, family therapist and a mindfulness coach, who taught me the importance and impact of effective parenting.

INSPIRATION

The need to create awareness on the importance of allowing the Nigerian and African child grow inspires me to keep pushing. This is because our dear world is in need of individuals who are stable and balanced and can as well that will be beneficial to themselves, the society and the world at large.

CHALLENGES

Well, there are general challenges and specific ones. The major challenged I encountered was during the setting up or call it the establishment stage of this foundation as well as in gaining the right momentum for the sake of sustainability.

We do not have sponsors yet, but you will agree with me that funding is a key challenge. Also, getting registered with the relevant agencies has been challenging, but so far, we have performed well at the state and national level. We hope to overcome the challenges at the regional and national level before the end of 2022, by God’s Grace.

The specific challenge relates to the issue we are tackling- the Hurried Child Syndrome and practices which is a global problem.

It is like fighting a cancer that can mutate into so many forms to survive.

This means that all stakeholders have to show interest and stay committed to curbing the syndrome, which is difficult because from the economic viewpoint, certain stakeholders are benefitting from hurried child practices.

It took us over five years to make a solid case for the African child and we still have a lot of education and sensitisation to do in order to increase the acceptance and engagement of all key stakeholders into the project.

REGRET

I don’t have any regret in life.

FEARS

I don’t harbour any fear, rather, I am hopeful that this foundation, ’A Mother’s Love Initiative will be able to achieve its objectives.

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU FROM OTHER WOMEN

I am not different from other women out there. I am a woman who dares to live and achieve her dreams, impact humanity and raise children who will positively impact our world.

I am a strong believer in collaboration and partnership. I believe in people, because people make things happen. I am also a strong advocate for the mental health in children and family well-being.

PROJECTIONS

By the grace of God Almighty, I see A Mother’s Love Initiative achieving its objectives by providing preventive and remedial interventions to individuals and families which will aid in raising a stable and balanced child who will be useful to the family and the community, resulting in the rebirth of hope for a happy future.

This will be achieved by promoting motherly love in our immediate and distant environments. It will also be achieved by advocating the rights of a child to play across all boards and systems, encouraging resourcefulness by supporting creativity and Innovation, embracing collaboration with relevant stakeholders and taking full competitive advantage of its opportunity.

ADVICE TO OTHER WOMEN

My advice to women is to be intentional about every single thing. Be happy and grateful to God for every situation.

Do not be hard on yourself, focus on your strengths. Encourage and aspire to be better in the areas you are struggling.

Remember that partnership with God and fellow human is of utmost importance.

Ask for help if you need it, cry if you have to, but take one day at a time. Encourage yourself and always bear in mind that tomorrow will be better.