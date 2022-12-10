The Body of Benchers in Nigeria has condemned the use of social media by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to circulate official and sensitive documents of in-house communication among members of the body.

The body gave reasons for refusal to debate on the letter by the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) requesting the BOB chairman, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) not to preside over the last Call to Bar ceremonies during which 4711 new lawyers were admitted into the profession.

It said the letter was not debated at the body’s December 5 meeting meant to finalise arrangements for the Call to Bar ceremonies because it (the letter) was delivered late at the BOB headquarters in Abuja.

It added that members did not consider the issue when it was raised by Maikyau because they were not in receipt of the letter and the chairman, to whom it was directed, was not given the opportunity to respond to the letter before the NBA president brought it up.

In the statement issued by BOB’s secretary, Mr. Daniel Tela, it was stated that apart from the fact that the NBA’s letter was addressed personally to its chairman, it was not an item on the agenda of the meeting which had been scheduled since November 14.

It added that the letter had been published on the social media before it was received at the BOB headquarters at exactly 9:32 am on December 5, the day of the meeting, hence, it was not ripe for discussion.