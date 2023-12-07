Management of Hensard University in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State has commenced admission into 30 courses in five faculties approved for the institution by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Its vice chancellor, Prof Dileep Kumar, who disclosed this on the institution’s website yesterday, said all the admission processes are strictly online.

The National Universities Commission, NUC, gave the approval after its resources verification inspection team had a final look at the facilities the Hensard University was placing at the deposition of students.

The approved courses in the Faculty of Agriculture are Agricultural Economics and Extension Services, Agronomy, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Animal Production and Husbandry, Forestry and Wildlife Management.

The Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences will admit students into Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, History and Diplomatic Studies, Languages and Linguistics, Performing and Creative Arts, Philosophy and Religious Studies, Political Science and International Relations, Procurement and Project Management

The NUC approved Environmental Management, Geology and Geophysics, Meteorology and Climate Science, Surveying and Geo-informatics for the Faculty of Environmental Sciences

In the Faculty of Mass Communication and Broadcasting, the university will admit students to study Broadcasting, Film & Multimedia, Journalism while in the Faculty of Sciences and Computing, the NUC approved Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Microbiology and Molecular Biology, Physics with Electronics Science Laboratory Technology and Software Engineering.

In a reaction to the NUC’s approval of the courses, Prof. Kumar said, “We are glad to announce that our admissions have started. All the details are available on our website.

“There is a buffet of 30 courses to choose from and as has been stated, we would avail students the best teaching and learning experience in the conducive environment of Toru-Orua,” he said

According to him, “Hensard University anchors its uniqueness on its dual certifications, international linkages, access to global educational resources, experienced faculty and staff from Nigeria and abroad, research centres and institutes which work together to produce graduates who would be ethical entrepreneurs, leaders and change agents for the improvement of society.”