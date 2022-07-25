Adamawa State Police Command yesterday apprehended a 62-year-old herbalist, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old minor in his custody, brought for treatment.

The suspect, Godwin Sanda, a resident of Zagun village, Numan took undue advantage of the victim’s status (name withheld). The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Numan by the victim’s mother, Maryam Abubakar.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that the victim was suffering from mental disorder and was rushed to the suspect for possible medication by her mother. To achieve his purpose, the suspect advised the mother to leave the patient in his custody, pending when the victim recovers.

The herbalist allegedly took advantage of the mother’s absence for a period of five days, to have unlawful canal knowledge of the victim which led to her escape from his premises back to her parent’s house.

The suspect is undergoing investigation by detectives from State CID based on the instruction of the commissioner of police Sikiru Akande.

The CP advised members of the public particularly parents to be wary of questionable characters within their neighbourhoods and always seek for expert’s opinion before taking a decision especially on issues concerning human health generally.