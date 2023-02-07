I’ve always dreamed of living once as a god in Las Vegas and myself to be completely celebrated by everything and everyone. For me, it’s a dream, but for some high rollers in Las Vegas, it’s the most natural thing in the world. The city of Las Vegas is not called ‘a city without borders’ for nothing. Even though I found this dream to be really impossible, I was able to achieve part of it by playing at Thegamepoint.io non GamStop casinos . There, I can enjoy playing from the comfort of my home and also get special rewards, thanks to the VIP program, which I climbed to its highest tiers after I deposited only five thousand euros. For Las Vegas, that amount is nothing of course!

In this article, I’ll take you into a bizarre world of glitz, glamour, private jets and mega-sized bets on casino gaming tables that nobody cares about.

What Are High Rollers Anyway?

High rollers are generally very wealthy people who can afford just about anything and sometimes lead a jet set life. They have big villas, big cars, beautiful women and so much money that they usually don’t know what to do with it. Some of them therefore play for very high amounts in casinos in Las Vegas.

VIP Service for High Rollers

Most casinos live off high rollers and that is of course not surprising. Someone who spends maybe $100 per casino visit is much less interesting than someone who puts one million dollars on the table and could lose it in a few minutes.

The casinos in Las Vegas understand this very well and therefore do everything they can to lure these big spenders to their casinos. The competition is fierce because if you don’t have your affairs in order, they will go to another casino.

Free Limousines, Luxury Suites and Exclusive Dinners

That is why we pull out all the stops to give you the best possible time. Think of free limousines with a personal driver and a bottle of champagne, free nights in the most luxurious suites, free dinners in three-star restaurants, and private VIP tables in a nightclub. And free spa treatments for the wife.

Very personal wishes can also be met. Nothing is too crazy in Las Vegas and, in principle, everything can be arranged for you.

Private Jets for the High Rollers

Sometimes some rich people are so important to the casino that they just let him or her fly in with a private jet. A good example is the private plane of the billionaire Steve Wynn who flies around the world to pick up high rollers (sometimes including friends and family) and bring them to his own Wynn casino in Las Vegas .

If You Take Good Care of Me, I Will Take Good Care of You

Casinos don’t do this for everyone, of course. You will first have to prove that you are an interesting player in the casino. As TheGreatOne always says, “You take good care of me, I’ll take good care of you” and so it is. You can see it as a kind of agreement.

In exchange for free nights in suites, use of luxury private jets and all other privileges, there is a minimum amount that you have to play in the casino where you are staying. Usually, it involves tons and if that doesn’t happen, it’s ready quickly.

High Limit Rooms

Certain whales (that’s what high rollers are also called) don’t like to sit at gaming tables where the ‘ordinary’ people also come. Some are world-famous, do not want publicity and prefer to avoid the media altogether.

Many casinos, therefore, have a special room for these types of special players.

The casinos do everything they can to create the most beautiful playing area possible. Marble stones, shining gold, the most beautiful flowers and even statues are used. All to get the rich players into their casino and ultimately win as much money from them as possible.

Customer Is the King

When playing in one of these High Limit Rooms always involves a lot of money and that is why exclusivity and discretion are important for many players. Some gamblers even demand their gaming table, which only they can play at.

Usually this is simply honoured by the casino. The customer is king and you have to take that literally in the high rollers world.

$25,000 to $100,000 Per Hand

The minimum bets in the High Limit Room vary per casino. In Las Vegas, you often have to bet a few hundred dollars to be able to play at a blackjack or roulette table. By the way, there is nowhere in Vegas stipulated what the maximum bet is on a gaming table. It is up to the casino itself to determine how large the bets can be.

In the larger casinos, the High Stakes world is not surprised when a player bets $25,000 on a blackjack hand or $100,000 on baccarat.

In the ARIA Hotel & Casino, there is even a slot machine that costs $5,000 per spin and if you’re unlucky you can lose tens of thousands of dollars in just a few seconds.

Cultural Differences

It is well known that gambling is in the blood of our Asian fellow man. It is therefore mainly high rollers from Asia who visit Las Vegas and gamble for big money.

For a casino, it is extremely important to understand these whales. This is because Asian culture and Western culture differ from each other in many ways.

Superstitions of High Rollers

Asians are generally very superstitious. If you as a casino do not understand the guest and make a mistake, they will never come next time. That is why a casino often has its host of Asian descent who guides the players during their entire trip.

A good example is that you should never allow Asians to be transported in a white limousine. They say it has to do with a funeral. And that’s a bad omen. It’s all little things that need to be taken into account.