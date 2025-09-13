In a dramatic twist at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, the massive pot used by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci in her attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice broke while organisers were reportedly trying to weigh it.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, drew gasps from the crowd as the pot gave way under the enormous weight of the rice. Fortunately, the food remained intact despite the mishap.

Baci, who first gained global attention after breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon in 2023, has become a symbol of Nigerian resilience, creativity, and culinary pride. Her latest bid aims to etch Nigeria’s most beloved dish, jollof rice, into the Guinness World Records.

Supporters, including celebrities, influencers, and food enthusiasts, had thronged the venue earlier in the day, rallying behind her effort to showcase Nigeria’s culture to the world. The pot’s unexpected breakage, however, momentarily tested the spirit of the attempt.

Yet, the atmosphere remained charged with optimism, as many hailed the feat as another bold chapter in Hilda Baci’s culinary journey.