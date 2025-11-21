Today, we cast our gaze upon a historic proclamation from the Emirate of Ilorin: in early 2026, the emirate will appoint Sheikh Dr Abdulkadir Al-Salman Sholabgeru as the “Chief Custodian of Knowledge and Scholars” (Malami Ubandoma), a venerable office rooted in Ilorin’s centuries‑long tradition of promoting Islamic learning and Da‘wah; the ceremony, led by His Royal Highness Dr Ibrahim Sulu Ghambari, will unfold at the Emirate Palace on 2 January 2026, following a pre‑ceremony prayer on 31 December 2025. The selection honours Dr Al-Salman’s substantial scholarly contributions, from founding the Dar al-Kitab was-Sunna College in Ilorin to his influential role as imam and preacher at the National Mosque in Abuja, and signals Ilorin’s enduring commitment to nurturing educational institutions, guiding scholars and students, and preserving Arab and Islamic heritage, while reinforcing its leadership role in West Africa’s Islamic scholarly ecosystem and its broader national impact through ongoing reform. Written by Dr Sheikh Isa Ibrahim Alawonla, founder and director of the Ilorin Centre for Arab and Islamic Heritage, and dated 19 November 2025.

Historical Proclamation in the Emirate of Ilorin to Honour Knowledge and Its People

The Emirate of Ilorin, at the dawn of the year 2026, shall bear witness to a sublime convergence of scholarship and spirituality: the promulgation of the appointment of Sheikh Dr Abdul Abdulkadir Al-Salman Sholabgeru to the office of “Chief Custodian of Knowledge and Scholars” Malami Ubandoma in the Emirate of Ilorin. This esteemed office stands among the venerable religious ranks entwined with the city’s ancient heritage, consecrated to the service of knowledge and Da‘wah, and tracing its roots to historical depths that have long bound Ilorin to the realms of Islamic learning.

This blessed proclamation proceeds with the blessing of the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness Alhaji, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Ghambari (CFR), Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, in an official ceremony to be held at the Emirate Palace on Friday, 2 January 2026. A solemn session of supplication shall precede it, to be conducted by the Emirate on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, with the participation of the city’s dignitaries and residents, in celebration of his appointment as one of the imams of the National Mosque in Abuja.

The selection of Sheikh Dr Abdulkadir Al-Salman Sholabgeru rests upon a solid and enduring scholarly record, and upon a radiantly illustrious religious standing. This is evidenced by his founding of the Dar al-Kitab was-Sunna College in Ilorin, which has since become a beacon for the imparting of the sacred sciences (religious scholarship) and the Arabic language, and by his distinguished role at the National Mosque in Abuja as imam, preacher, and guide to assemblies from across Nigeria.

The Nigerian public has discerned in Sheikh Abdulkadir Al-Salman Sholabgeru the integrity of a scholar, the mark of a pedagogue, the wisdom of a preacher, and the responsibility of an imam who reconciles knowledge with labour, religious discernment with ethical obligation. These virtues have aptly qualified him for this august honour.

The office of “Chief Custodian of Knowledge” is not a mere titular honour; it forms an integral part of the religious and intellectual fabric upon which the Emirate of Ilorin has rested throughout its history. The post is inextricably linked with the service of knowledge in its broadest sense: the nurturing of scholarly institutions, the guidance of scholars and students, the support of the councils of Sharia, and the preservation of the Arab and Islamic heritage for which the city is renowned.

Ilorin stands as one of the principal seats of Islamic learning in West Africa. The value of this office of “Chief Custodian of Knowledge and Scholars” accrues from the practical role of its holder in honouring religious identity, safeguarding virtue, fostering a culture of moderation, reviving Tafseer, Fiqh, and Hadeeth circles, and leading reform initiatives grounded in sound scholarship.

From this, the appointment of Sheikh Abdulkadir Al-Salman Sholabgeru to the post conveys a clear message: that the Emirate of Ilorin remains steadfast in its historic covenant with knowledge and will not relinquish its leadership in the service of religion, nor diminish its vocation to convey the faith with sincerity, discernment, and responsibility.

These blessed assemblies, convened by the Emirate, reflect the esteem accorded to scholars within society and affirm the unity of religious bonds that bind the people of Ilorin, inspiring them to honour all who cultivate knowledge and elevate its standing. The occasion also presents an opportunity to renew the spirit of communication between religious institutions, the traditional leadership, and the learned bodies, and to highlight the city’s burgeoning role on the national religious stage.

There can be little doubt that the presence of religious figures, scholars, and thinkers will lend these proceedings a distinctive brilliancy, rendering them a luminous milestone in the Emirate’s annals of learning.

On this auspicious occasion, the Ilorin Centre for Arab and Islamic Heritage extends its warm congratulations to Sheikh Dr Abdulkadir Al-Salman Sholabgeru on this notable honour, praying that Allah, in His grace, will bless him in his knowledge and endeavours, grant him sustained support and success, and render his new office a gateway to increased goodness, to the deepening of guidance, virtue, and Da‘wah; and that He may safeguard the Emirate of Ilorin and augment its honour and prosperity. Our congratulations are likewise extended to the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness Dr Ibrahim Sulu Ghambari, and to all the people of the Emirate, for this historic event which fills the heart with pride and reverence.

For all Muslims in Nigeria, we pray that Allah shall render this occasion a prelude to goodness and blessing, and impress a beneficial influence upon Da‘wah, knowledge, and education.

Dr Sheikh Isa Ibrahim Alawonla, Founder and Director of the Ilorin Centre for Arab and Islamic Heritage, and lecturer in the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Kwara State University, Ilorin, Nigeria(19 November 2025)