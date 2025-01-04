Amid rising concerns over respiratory infections and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreaks, public health experts have urged Nigerians to adopt stringent hygiene practices and other precautionary measures.

The call comes in light of HMPV outbreak in China and the seasonal spike in respiratory illnesses globally.

Tropical disease specialist, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, in an interview with LEADERSHIP, stressed the importance of personal protection, particularly for travellers, as a way to curb the spread of respiratory viruses.

“As they are going to the airport, they must have their masks and protect themselves. Maintaining hygiene and using the right masks are key steps to protecting oneself,” he said.

He reassured that while HMPV is not as deadly as COVID-19, it is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications in vulnerable groups such as children and older adults.

Highlighting Nigeria’s challenges with public health preparedness, renowned virologist Prof. Oyewale Tomori, while speaking to LEADERSHIP, criticised the country’s inconsistent approach to disease prevention and monitoring.

“We lack sustained preparedness. Each time an epidemic arises, it’s like we’re starting all over again. This approach leaves us unprepared for outbreaks like HMPV or even Lassa fever, which re-emerge yearly,” he asserted.

Tomori lamented the underutilisation of laboratories and health infrastructure built during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that many are now defunct. “Instead of maintaining these facilities, we let them go to waste. When the next crisis hits, we start from scratch, bringing in temporary laboratories that are unsustainable,” he said.

Discovered in 2001, HMPV is part of the Pneumoviridae family and causes respiratory infections with symptoms such as fever, cough, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. While mild in most cases, the virus can lead to severe complications, including bronchitis and pneumonia, especially among those with weakened immune systems. HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces, with an incubation period of three to six days.

Reports from China suggest hospitals are overwhelmed with cases, and concerns over a mix of circulating viruses, including influenza A and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, have raised alarms. Although no official state of emergency has been declared, public health experts recommend heightened vigilance and adherence to preventive measures.

The public health experts both emphasised the importance of public health education and proactive measures to mitigate risks. Simple practices like washing hands with soap and water, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and self-isolation when sick can significantly reduce the spread of respiratory infections.

“With the flu season in full swing, we must prioritize preventive care,” said Oyibo. “Consistent hygiene practices and wearing masks can save lives, particularly in crowded spaces.”

The experts’ warnings serve as a timely reminder for Nigerians to take personal responsibility for their health while urging authorities to strengthen national preparedness for HMPV and future outbreaks.