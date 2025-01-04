Afro fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as BurnaBoy, and socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest, have engaged each other in war of words in a heated exchanges on social media.

This is as netizens and fans of both personalities have reacted to the development by backing their respective favourites or calling for truce.

The fight began when BurnaBoy referred to Cubana Chief Priest as ‘Owerri Rick Ross’ in a post widely interpreted as a jab at the celebrity barman, who is a close friend of Singer Davido.

In the post, Burna Boy wrote: “No forget say u be Azaman o And dem don gbe your plug wey him name na ‘Omo Igbo’ for ATL and na u be next #OwerriRickyrozay.”

Cubana Chief Priest responded on his page, suggesting that BurnaBoy was simply upset and alleged that the singer was indebted to a London jeweller.

Cubana Chief Priest also revealed that he omce paid BurnaBoy N1m to perform at his 2018 birthday when the singer was lesser-known and shared a video of BurnaBoy asking him for cake, suggesting he was wealthy long before BurnaBoy’s rise to fame.

BurnaBoy further replied, claiming he pays for everything in cash and does not owe money like Cubana Chief Priest’s boss, a veiled reference to Davido.

The celebrity Barman posted, “Diddy oil the fastest way to PTSD. you never see anything, you and your bend down collect Grammy.” In another post, he added, “The Ferrari’s. The London jewelers debt. I’m coming. I have long waited for this moment. Osubrileeee oooo”

The feud has generated a flurry of reactions on social media.

@Olamide0fficial remarked, “Burna Boy had his low days and humble beginnings but you can’t clown him for being a real hustler. Putting his sweat and blood into this music thing and making it against all odds is a big deal. That’s a true champ!

@TycoonRazzi said, “Cubana Chiefpriest was on his own when Burna decided to shade him Chief priest replied him and you people are saying he shouldn’t have said this and that.”

@IsabellaAmara wrote, “I hope you all see why burna boy will never forgive speed Darlington. It takes one bád talk to damage someone’s reputation. I will never forgive anyone who tampered with my reputation. Never!!!”

@Wizarab10 wrote, “”Burna was poor and broke” is not a jab. You can’t mock a successful person for once being poor. That is a credit to their success. You people are terrible at throwing shade, considering it is easy to shade Burna. This is a curse of centring everything around money.”

@effizzzyy said, “Them no believe say Burna boy go surpass all their past achievements, you reach class first no mean say na you go graduate as best student.”