The Federal Government has announced heightened surveillance and quarantine measures for inbound passengers from China following a surge in cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

HMPV is a respiratory virus currently causing concern in the Asian country.

Director of Special Duties at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr. John Oladejo, confirmed on Sunday that the government was taking proactive steps to prevent the virus from spreading into Nigeria.

“The FG will activate surveillance measures, like quarantine, for passengers coming in from China,” Dr. Oladejo said.

Reports from China revealed that HMPV cases spiked particularly among children under 14 in northern provinces.

Social media posts showing overcrowded hospitals and emergency measures have also sparked fears of a larger health crisis in the country.

However, Chinese authorities have downplayed the situation, describing it as a typical seasonal surge in respiratory infections.

“Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season. The diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared to the previous year,” said Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry.

The Chinese government launched a pilot programme to track pneumonia of unknown origins and implemented measures such as mandatory mask usage, social distancing, and public space disinfection.

Human Metapneumovirus, first identified in Pakistan in 2001, causes upper and lower respiratory tract infections.

It spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Severe cases can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially among children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Unlike COVID-19, HMPV typically causes milder symptoms and is more seasonal, peaking during winter.

However, virologists have warned that the recent surge may involve a new variant, necessitating close monitoring.

A virologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Dr. Moses Adewumi emphasised the need for continuous surveillance to curb the introduction of HMPV into Nigeria.

“Surveillance should always be part of us. Despite the resources allocated during COVID-19, we seem to have relaxed. It’s good that we increase our surveillance for people coming into the country, especially from places experiencing outbreaks. The government should invest more in research and monitoring to manage such situations,” he said.

Similarly, an Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at Adeleke University, Ede in Osun State, Dr. Oladipo Kolawole commended the government’s measures.

“Activating surveillance allows for the early detection of cases, which is essential in managing outbreaks effectively. Monitoring travellers from regions experiencing outbreaks can help identify and isolate cases before they spread within the community. Quarantine measures significantly reduce the risk of transmission,” Kolawole stated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted its close monitoring of the situation in China, recommending standard precautions such as vaccination against respiratory pathogens, mask usage, proper ventilation, and frequent handwashing.

However, it has not recommended travel restrictions for China at this time.

“WHO advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions based on the current information available,” the organisation stated.

Meanwhile, countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Cambodia reported a few HMPV cases but no widespread outbreaks.

Health authorities in India downplayed the situation, noting that HMPV was similar to other respiratory viruses and did not require panic.

Medical experts in Nigeria have called for sustained efforts to prevent the virus’s entry into the country. “This situation underscores the importance of preparedness in public health systems,” Kolawole added.