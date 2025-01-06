As Air Component intensifies strikes on terrorist enclaves, troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised scores of terrorists, including a notorious terrorist kingpin Sani Rusu and recovered arms in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Center, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

The statement said the troops conducted a fighting patrol to Bamamu Village in Tsafe local government area on Saturday 4th January, 2025 where they encountered the terrorists.

Troops consequently neutralised the notorious kingpin, destroyed their enclaves and recovered cache of arms.

On the same day, the troops, during an ambush operation based on credible intelligence regarding terrorist activities at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi LGA, neutralised some terrorists while others sustained fatal injuries.

The operation also led to the recovery of one AK47 rifle and one G3 rifle, alongside 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 3 magazines and 3 motorcycles.

Similarly, the statement added that in a separate operation, the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma conducted air strikes on terrorists converging between Fakai and Kware area of Shinkafi LGA on 30 December 2024.

“This airstrike was launched in response to intelligence indicating that terrorists, led by Bello Turji, had convened a meeting in the area.

“In a follow up operation on 2 January 2025, the Air Component further conducted air strikes at Maikaman Rini area of Sububu Forest in support of Operation Fansan Yamma ground troops operations against terrorists kingpin, Ibrahim Chumo’s camp in the area.

“The troops also conducted offensive operations against Bello Turji’s camp in Chida area of Shinkafi on 5 January 2025. Aerial surveillance revealed the terrorists suffered significant casualties during these operations with several terrorists injured where their hideouts destroyed,” the statement added.

The statement assured of the commitment of Operation Fansan Yamma to neutralising all terrorist threats across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation and maintaining peace and security in the region.

“The Joint Task Force therefore encourages continued cooperation from the community towards the achievement of its mandate,” the statement said.