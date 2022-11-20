Chi Limited has said all the variants of its brand, Hollandia, make unique contributions to the overall health and general wellbeing of consumers.

According to the category head, Hollandia, Mrs. Gloria Nwabuike, this accounts for the reason the brand is the number one choice of dairy products for families across the country.

“We will continue to drive the narrative of dairy power with benefits through Hollandia. By encouraging regular dairy consumption, we will enable people meet their nutrient need and ensure optimal health,” she said.

Also, in a statement by the company, it said, a cursory look on the market shelf would reveal why leading dairy brand, Hollandia, continues to appeal to consumers across Nigeria with its value-added evaporated milk and yoghurt brands.

‘‘In essence, Hollandia symbolises dairy power with its wholesome quality products, variety available in its portfolio and its power of nutrients with varying beneficial qualities tailored to meet consumer lifestyle needs in an increasingly dynamic market.

‘‘The sub brands of Hollandia like Hollandia Yoghurt and Hollandia Evap Milk come with unique qualities that are associated with them. Each of these sub brands come with exciting variants to appeal to everyone, no matter their goals and needs. Hollandia Full Cream Evaporated Milk is a rich, highly nutritious and creamy whole milk that is extra fortified with vitamins and minerals. While Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is a partially skimmed evaporated milk product with 50 per cent less fat, Protein, Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Vitamins B2 & B12, and Vitamin D3. Hollandia Lactose Free Milk enables consumers enjoy all the benefits of milk without the discomfort of lactose intolerance. It can be consumed directly or added to beverages and meals so you can enjoy the goodness of milk with no discomfort,’’ the statement read in part.