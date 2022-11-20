Nigerian youths’ flexibility has outperformed expectations throughout the years. This is due to the position they have developed over time. Deratheboy, a Nigerian music producer and mixing engineer, is from Anambra State but was born and nurtured in India. Deratheboy also has a penchant for music production and visual development, as he was originally a graphic designer.

Therefore, he appreciated the richness of his activity, which is making music. When he embraced the industry, his life took a very different direction because he now devotes fewer hours to practicing, building relationships, and performing.

He has captured conversations, ambient sound, and hall ambiance while working as a sound engineer on a production. By doing this, he established a method for combining audio in real-time while optimizing sound quality and volume to make sure the audio would be compatible with editing for the finished output.

Dera has thus far shown his competence by assessing the audio quality in each take and requesting retakes where necessary. Amazingly, Dera used a rather inexpensive earphone to create some incredible Nigerian tunes. His supporters were in awe of this truth, and there were many expressions of skepticism

In contrast, his dedication and excitement brought him closer to several nominations for awards. As a result, he had his name attached to numerous award categories that were presented by various industries. The Latin Grammy, The Headies, and the Afrimma are just a few examples.