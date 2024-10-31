The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of a 48-year-old man, Mr Michael Nnaji, a native of Amuri in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State residing in Ngbo Amaka in Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident. He said that after getting the information, he contacted the Ohaukwu Police Divisional Headquarters, and the team immediately moved to the scene of the incident for investigation.

He maintained that he has yet to be briefed on the details of the incident and assured that the State Police Command will conduct an in-depth investigation into the crime and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

Mr. Nnaji, a businessman and a member of the local security in Ngbo Community, was said to have been shot twice by the hoodlums who invaded his business area at about 9:45 pm Tuesday Night.

A family source who spoke to LEADERSHIP on grounds of anonymity said that the hoodlums, numbering two, operated with a motorcycle and were also masked.

“We were at the shop at about 9:45 pm when two young men zoomed into the compound with motorcycles wearing masks; one came in from the front door while the other came in from the back door. Immediately, they made their way to the parlour where Mike was relaxing and shot him twice.

“Immediately I heard the gunshot, I rushed out from the backyard, and one of them grabbed me, collected my phone and was dragging me to the house, but as God will have it, I freed myself from him and ran to a nearby compound.

“As a result of the gunshot, most of the residents of the area all scampered for safety, leaving him and the hoodlums. After shooting him, the hoodlums set him ablaze inside the house and zoomed off.

“Out of fear, nobody came around for his rescue and his corpse was severely burnt. Other household items, including two deep freezers, television sets, chairs, tables, fans, cooking utensils, cash and other items, were also completely burnt.”

She maintained that Nnaji, who had been residing in the community for a good number of years now before his death, had been a quiet and jovial man and wondered why people would execute such barbaric acts on him.

A community leader who also spoke on the grounds of anonymity called on security agencies in the state to ensure that justice is served to the perpetrators of the crime, adding that the incessant killings in the Ohaukwu local government area of the state are becoming alarming.

The remains of the deceased have been evacuated from the scene of the incident to the Ezzamgbo General Hospital mortuary while residents of the community were seen in clusters discussing the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, the Ohaukwu local government council chairman, Mr Ikechukwu Odono, was among the early callers at the incident scene.