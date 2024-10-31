The Imo State Police Command killed one IPOB/ESN member, foiled a violent attack by the same group and recovered one AK 47 riffle with 15 rounds of live ammunition.

This was made known through a statement signed by the police public relations officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye and made available to LEADERSHIP.

He said the Command, led by CP Aboki Danjuma, has achieved another significant operational success in the fight against violent crime in the state.

According to him, “On October 29, 2024, at approximately 6:30 PM, operatives from the Command’s Counter Terrorism Unit successfully repelled an attack by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists during a routine patrol along the Owerri/Aba Road, near Owerri Airport.”

The PPRO highlighted that the attackers, numbering about 10 in two vehicles, launched a violent assault but were effectively countered by the unit, who demonstrated an act of valour.

“In the ensuing gun battle, one suspect was neutralized, while the others fled with gunshot injuries, abandoning their operational vehicle—a Mercedes Jeep, ash in colour, with Lagos State registration number AAA 101 GR.

“Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded among our operatives.

In the aftermath, the operatives recovered an AK-47 rifle and fifteen rounds of 9.62mm live ammunition from the deceased suspect, the IPOB/ESN flag and the abandoned vehicle. Intense combing of the nearby bushes is ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing suspects”.

However, the commissioner of police urges the public, particularly medical practitioners, to report anyone seen with or treating gunshot injuries to the nearest police station or via 0803 477 3600.

He reiterated that the command remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of all citizens and will take necessary measures to address any threats to public peace in the state.