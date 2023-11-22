Suspected political thugs, on Wednesday, invaded the premises of the Ondo State Oil Development Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and launched an attack on a Commissioner in the commission, Kehinde Akinrotoye.

The hoodlums, who disrupted the bursary and scholarship award ceremony of the interventionist agency, beat up the Commissioner popularly known as ‘Bonsue Aketi’.

The incident caused pandemonium in the area as both staff and students, who came for the award ceremony, scampered for safety as a result of gunshots from the suspected hoodlums.

LEADERSHIP gathered that

the hoodlums came in hired vehicles and started to shoot sporadically into the premises, thereby preventing the event from being held at the scheduled time.

The vehicle that brought the Commissioner to the event and another vehicle, were also badly damaged by the hoodlums.

It took the intervention of men of the Ondo State Police Command to bring the situation under control.

As at the time of this report, LEADERSHIP was unable to find out the reason for the attack by the assailants, while neither the OSOPADEC nor the State Police Command was yet to react to the incident.