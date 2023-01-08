There was partial disruption of collection of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in some parts of Ikpoba Okha LGA of Edo State yesterday as the Independent National Electoral Commission moves the distribution of the PVC to the ward level.

In a press statement made available in Benin City, the head of INEC voters’ education in the state, Timidi Wariowe said the disruption occurred in five wards in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo State, has received reports of unruly incidents between Friday, January 6 and Saturday January 7, which degenerated to the disruption of the collection of PVCs and threat to officials and materials in the following RAs/Wards.

“In the meantime, INEC Edo State has decided to move the collection centres for Ward 1 and Ward 9 to the INEC local government office in Ikpoba Okha, while the staff earlier withdrawn from Ward 5, Ward 6 and Ward 7 are making their ways back to their collection centres to continue with the activity, on the assurances that the electoral office has received from the DSS of their presence in those locations. INEC has equally informed the Police Command about the situation.

“INEC wishes to remind citizens, especially community leaders, of the need to ensure the safety of INEC officials and materials, as deployed to the various communities to ensure that every voter collects their PVCs and are able to vote in the election.

“INEC wishes to stress again that collection of PVC can only be by the owners and not through proxy,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wariowe revealed that a total of 26,095 prospective voters collected their PVCs between January 1 and 7.