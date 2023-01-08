The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) is carrying out a process of filling at least 600 teaching vacancies in different subject areas.

The agency’s chairman, Prof Shehu Adaramaja, said that the vacancies were being filled from the pool of qualified applicants from its previous recruitment exercise of 2021.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration had in 2021 employed about 5,000 teachers at the basic education level.

Adaramaja explained that the agency was drawing the new teachers from its pool, due to the cost and length of time associated with a new recruitment exercise, and in recognition of the possibility that the bulk of applicants in a new recruitment process would come from those who had previously participated in the last exercise.

He added that the new vacancies arose as a result of retirements, deaths, relocation and other factors.