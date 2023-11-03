South Korea is focused on strengthening its relations with Nigerian and Africa, come 2024, with its maiden Korea Africa Summit in Seoul.

Ambassador Kim Young-Chae made this known at the Korea National Day Reception held on November 2, in Abuja.

According to Young-Chae, the world cannot address the varied challenges of climate change, disruption of global supply chain, geo-political conflict, and the herald of the fourth industrial revolution, without Africa’s active participation.

Hence, Korea’s need to support Africa’s economic growth through investment in its manufacturing, agriculture, education, health, and humanitarian assistance.

“The Korean government is enhancing its relations with the continent, and many Korean companies are looking to Africa as the next manufacturing base, as well as a single market. With this background, Korea has decided to host the Korea Africa Summit next year, for the first time in its history. This will lead to more high-level relations, trade, and investment opportunities, and engender mutual understanding.

“Korea is (also) determined to implement its long-term vision to unite with Africa for peace and prosperity by hosting the 2030 Busan Expo,” he said.

Addressing the Nigerian government, the outgoing ambassador, Young-Chae noted that democracy is built on patience and compromise. He urged that since the election and political crisis are over, the current government should focus on the economic development of the country.

“South Korea was among the first countries that President Tinubu held summit meetings with. Democracy needs patience and compromise. Now, we have a high expectation that Nigeria will concentrate on economic development,” urged Young-Chae.