Founder, Producer and Scriptwriter at Sutoritella Productions, Emil Garuba has described the horror film genre as cautionary tales, and an educational tool that offers viewers glimpses into other worlds they might not know exist but shouldn’t dwell in for long.

Garuba who spoke on the occasion of his announcement as a jury member for the Nigerian directed Africa Horror Film Festival, said besides being entertaining, the genre reflects the personal struggles of humans against the eternal forces of good and evil in any form they take.

“Horror films reflect society’s fears in every era, always changing and evolving, and are here to stay,” said Garuba.

The director of the soon to premiere documentary, A Life of Songs, E.E Zuzu noted that while horror, supernatural and thriller genres were at their peak in the golden age (the 90s) of the Nigerian film industry with films as Nneka the Pretty Serpent, Living In Bondage, Magun (Thunderbolt), Karishika and Blood Money, there are contemporary horror flicks holding the forth, and as such the genre can only get better ‘with a good storylines’.

“Titles like The Figurine, Sylvia, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, and Juju Stories have carried the baton to great critical acclaim in this era of filmmaking, and I know it will only get better. Horror films tend to be seasonal, usually marketed towards Halloween but a good story is a good story, and a well-told horror film can exist in any season.”

Although his film credits span from thrillers to drama rather than horror, Garuba had written several horror scripts over the years that never got to the development stage. “I still have a few horror stories in me to tell and I guess they’ll happen at the right time.”

On his selection as a jury member on the Africa Horror Film Festival, Garuba believes is based off his knowledge and discuss on a diverse number of film genres.

“I feel I was picked more for my love of diverse genre when speaking about movies. My fellow jurors all fit into the same category but I also feel a good story is a good story regardless of genre or genre trope, and if you understand the language of film, you will appreciate whatever genre you are watching and assess it accordingly.

“I feel extremely honoured to be a part of a burgeoning film festival that celebrates a genre of films rarely produced and exhibited especially in the Nigerian film industry these days.”