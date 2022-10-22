Korea-Nigeria Youth Camp 2022 has rounded off with eight students of Hendon College, Karu, Abuja benefiting from the one-of-a-kind experience aimed at fostering their cultural, entrepreneurial and diplomatic interests.

Kicking off with a tour of the Korean Embassy Abuja and the Korean Culture Center (KCCN), the eight students who were awardees of the 2022 SAGE Nigeria project, experienced various aspects of the Korean culture from Hanbok Dress-up, Hangeul scribbling, Taekwondo and Tuho games.

From Abuja, the students were flown to Lagos to participate in Jang-gu drumming class facilitated by Jang-gu and Nigerian Traditional drums artiste, Isioma Williams, where they learnt about the Jang-gu and drummed up beats.

By day two, saw the students visit a Korean company, Linda Solpia Ltd, manufacturer of Xpression synthetic hair, with a tour of the facility. They were provided a close-up insight of how synthetic hair is made from the scratch to packaging; in addition to a briefing on the company’s marketing and business strategy. The tour ended with the students’ participation is a hair show and photoshoot.

Other activities that took place within the four-day period October 12 to 15 include a visit to the LG and Samsung companies in Lagos, where they students learnt the history of both companies and introduced to their latest innovation, in addition to receiving branded product gifts from both global companies including a Samsung watch.

This was followed by a tour to the Korean Consular office in Lagos, and learning the difference between the roles of the embassy and the former. The camp finally rounded off with a visit to KIA motors, and Nike Gallery, both in Lagos.

The 2022 Korea-Nigeria Youth Camp was sponsored by Korea Africa Foundation, a Korean government institute focused on strengthening research, and collaboration between Korea and African public and private institutions, as well as promoting Africa in Korea.