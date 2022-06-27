Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has applauded civil servants in the country for their commitment and dedication to services, urging them to continue to do more in the interest of the country.

Yemi-Esan, who made this known while speaking with journalists after a special interdenominational church thanksgiving service for 2022 Nigeria Civil Service Week at Exousia Church of God in Abuja, said it was important to give thanks to God because He had been good to them in the civil service.

She called on the civil servants to work with the theme of the Civil Service Week, which was on the Performance Management System (PSM), and how they drive efficiency and productivity in the service.

“In the civil service, we have tried to emphasize and emphasize on Performance Management System (PSM). Now, we have come to church to hear that not only do President Muhammad Buhari and the government demand productivity from civil servants, even God demands us to be productive.

“Nigerian civil servants are very hard working. I do not have any reason to regret being the Head of Service, because I have received a lot of cooperation and hard work from them. Unfortunately, civil servants are not well celebrated but they are doing very well and my prayer is that they continue to be productive,” she said.

The Senior Pastor of Exousia Church of God, Kunle Sholeye, who commended the Head of Service for taking her time to appreciate the Almighty God for seeing them through the success of the Civil Service Week, also advised civil servants to continue to work selflessly in the interest of the country.

“Our prayer is that the Lord will help all our civil servants and by extension all our leaders and those that are in authority to know that Nigerians entrusted them in the position they are occupying, and they are expected to do well, knowing that they will give an account of their stewardship someday. So that when that time comes, they will give accounts worthy of acceptance and honour,” he said.

Shoyele while speaking on the insecurity in Nigeria, said there must be a willingness on the part of the government to solve the problem, “that means the government must be ready to go down to the very roots of the problem, not playing politics or sentiments with it.

“We must not attach any sentiment to solving the problem. If your house is on fire, you will not mind putting it off by any means possible. Nigeria needs to be rescued at this season and we must go to the very roots of the problems to tackle them. The armed forces must do what they are supposed to be doing, while the citizens must be ready to give information about anything we know. Our prayer is that the Lord will put an end to this evil in Nigeria.”