The head of the civil service of the federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has called on innovation divisions and departments in Ministries, extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to take decisive actions at speeding up the digitalization process, to be able to fit into a technology-driven world.

In a statement signed by the deputy director of communications for the head of the service, Mohammed Ahmed, Yemi-Esan made the call while declaring open a three-day sensitization training programme for staff of service innovation divisions and departments across some selected MDAs.

According to the head of service, who was represented by the permanent secretary, special duties office (SDO), Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, the training ws in tandem with the present administration’s resolve to rebuild and reform the civil service.

“Innovation is one of the key areas of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25), currently being implemented,” she said.

She further explained that as one of the priority areas of FCSSIP25, it led to the establishment of a full-fledged Innovation Department in the OHCSF and Divisions in all MDAs, in August 2020.

The head of the service noted the successes recorded in the first Public Service Innovation Challenge, in 2020, which attracted 168 participants was inspiring, disclosing that the third in the series will be coming up before the end of the year.

While recognizing the strategic role of innovation in birthing a “new civil service,” she encouraged participants to leverage more on technology in making informed decisions on how public servants are to be hired, trained, and retrained monitoring performances and delivering service efficiently and effectively, that it will reduce inequalities and rebuild trust in government businesses.

In his welcome the permanent secretary, special duties office, (SDO), Engr. Yabo Yusuf Faruk, who was represented by the director, of civil service inspectorate – OHCSF, Mrs. Olusanya Otelemeta, stated that government has been making deliberate and concerted efforts toward reforming the Service to enhance accountability, improve policy decision-making, as well as reducing corruption and minimizing wastage.